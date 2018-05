THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Tuesday submitted a request asking the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged human rights violations linked to Israeli settlement policies.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks during a meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Hudaverdi Arif Yaman/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The application goes further than a 2015 request for prosecutors to examine alleged crimes in the region and could fast-track the process to a full investigation.