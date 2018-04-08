FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 3:48 PM / a minute ago

International Criminal Court prosecutor calls for end to violence in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Sunday called for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip, adding the Palestinian territories were subject to preliminary examination by her office and she was monitoring events there closely.

FILE PHOTO - Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), poses for pictures at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Following the deaths of 29 Palestinians in protest clashes with Israeli forces in the past two weeks, Fatou Bensouda said in a statement “any new alleged crime committed in the context of the situation in Palestine may be subjected to my Office’s scrutiny.”

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Roche

