War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked it to rule on whether it had jurisdiction over the deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a possible war crime, according to a filing published on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees build shelter with bamboo at the Jamtoli camp in the morning in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in the filing that doubt over jurisidiction arises because Bangladesh is a member of the court but Myanmar is not.

Bensouda argued that, given the cross-border nature of the crime of deportation, a ruling in favor of ICC jurisdiction would be in line with established principles of criminal law.