ICC overturns war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Bemba

The Hague (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Friday overturned the war crimes conviction of Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba on appeal.

Presiding judge Christine Van den Wijngaert said that Bemba could not be held responsible for atrocities carried out by troops under his control in neighbouring Central African Republic, and that trial judges had failed to consider the efforts he made to stop crimes once he became aware of them.

Bemba, a former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, had been sentenced to 18 years in prison in June 2016 for alleged crimes including murder and rape.