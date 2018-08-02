NYSE-owner ICE profit beats on higher transaction and clearing income

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported better-than-expected profit on Thursday, boosted by a rise in its transaction and clearing business.

Revenue from the transaction and clearing unit - its biggest business - rose 5.8 percent to $864 million, driven by a rise in rates paid per contract.

The top five Wall Street banks accrued over $20 billion in revenue from market trading in the most recent quarter, up 10 percent in part due U.S.-China trade war tensions.

Revenue from the data services unit, a non-market dependent segment that publishes daily indexes and historical price data, rose about a percent to $526 million.

Operating expenses rose 3.5 percent to $591 million.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $455 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $419 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 90 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimate of 89 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 5.6 percent to $1.25 billion.