Ice hockey - Ouellette retires from Canadian women's team

(Reuters) - Four-times Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette has announced her retirement from Canada’s national women’s ice hockey team, Hockey Canada said on Tuesday.

Feb. 25, 2010 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Canada's Caroline Ouellette #13 during the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game between Canada and the United States at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. Final Score: Canada 2 USA 0.

Ouellette, 39, is the third-highest scorer for Canada’s national women’s team with 242 points in 220 games, surpassed only by Hayley Wickenheiser, who retired last year, and Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford.

“What a privilege it was to play for Canada, I cherished every moment and loved every minute of it,” Ouellette said in a statement. “I shared my passion for hockey with great team mates, coaches and staff members that will remain lifelong friends.

“My journey with Team Canada taught me the importance of outstanding teamwork, the desire to always want to be better, and the ability to perform under pressure.”

Ouellette made her debut with the national program in 1998 and went on to win a gold medal in each of her four Olympic Winter Games appearances (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014).

The Montreal-born forward also represented Canada at 12 women’s world championships where she won six gold and six silver medals.

Ouellette had not suited up for the national team since 2015, but has been part of the program on the coaching side, most recently at the 2017 women’s world championship. She is also on the coaching staff for the 2018-19 season.