NHL announces 2019-20 outdoor games, All-Star Weekend

FILE PHOTO: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to the ice hockey NHL Global Series match of the Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets in Helsinki, Finland November 1, 2018. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

The NHL announced Tuesday the dates and locations for three outdoor games as well as All-Star Weekend for the 2019-2020 season. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcements during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins in South Bend, Ind.

Outdoor action will kick off Oct. 26 when the Calgary Flames meet the Winnipeg Jets in the 2019 Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, SK. The Heritage Classic returns to the league’s regular-season schedule after two years — 2016 in Winnipeg. It also has been played in Vancouver (2014), Calgary (2011) and Edmonton (2003).

The Dallas Stars will play in their first regular-season outdoor game when they host the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year’s Day. The Stars’ opponent will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend will head to St. Louis on Jan. 24-26. This is the third time the Blues will host the event and first since 1988 when Mario Lemieux earned MVP honors as the Wales Conference beat the Campbell Conference, 6-5.

The 2020 Stadium Series game will feature the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 15 at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium outside Colorado Springs, Colo. This will mark the second regular-season outdoor game for the Avalanche, whose opponent has yet to be announced.

The Bruins defeated the Blackhawks 4-2 in Tuesday’s Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

—Field Level Media