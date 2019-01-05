NHL names four coaches for All-Star Game

Dec 29, 2018; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters on his bench during the warmup period against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice, Washington’s Todd Reirden and Calgary’s Bill Peters will serve as the head coaches for NHL All-Star Weekend from Jan. 25-26 in San Jose, Calif., the league announced Saturday.

They are the coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage — points earned divided by total possible points — in each of the four divisions as of the regular season’s midway point on Saturday.

Cooper’s Lightning (.805, 32-7-2) lead the Atlantic, Maurice’s Jets (.650, 25-13-2) lead the Central, Reirden’s Capitals (.650, 24-12-4) lead the Metropolitan, and Peters’ Flames (.643, 25-13-4) lead the Pacific.

The All-Star showcase features a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring teams representing each of the four NHL divisions.

—Field Level Media