Reports: Ducks, Silfverberg agree to $25 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Nov 27, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) defends during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jakob Silfverberg has reached agreement on a five-year contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks, according to reports by multiple outlets.

The deal reportedly carries an annual average value of more than $5 million. Silfverberg, 28, is in the final year of a deal that includes a cap hit of $3.75 million. The $25 million extension, which can’t be officially announced until after Monday’s trade deadline, reportedly includes a modified 10-team no-trade clause.

He will earn a considerable raise after signing a four-season, $15 million deal with the Ducks as a restricted free agent in 2015.

Despite the Ducks’ struggles, which led to the firing of head coach Randy Carlyle earlier in February, Silfverberg is having a strong season, leading the team in goals with 16 in 51 games, while chipping in eight assists. Since general manager Bob Murray took over the coaching duties, Silfverberg has scored four goals in four games, including two game-winners.

Silfverberg collected 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 77 games last season, and recorded career highs of 23 goals and 49 points in 79 games in 2016-17.

In his seventh NHL season, the Swede has played all but one with the Ducks, starting his career with the Ottawa Senators in 2012-13.

Silfverberg would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The Ducks, who are still in contention for a playoff berth, are currently about $1 million over the $79 million salary cap, so they will likely make other moves to clear cap space by Monday.

—Field Level Media