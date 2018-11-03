Grabner's OT winner sends streaking Coyotes past Canes

Michael Grabner scored 1:17 into overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes ran their winning streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Glendale, Ariz.

Nov 2, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime period at Gila River Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Richardson scored his league-leading third short-handed goal for the Coyotes, who became the sixth team in league history to score a short-handed goal in four straight games. They have seven short-handed goals, six in the last four games.

Arizona’s Brendan Perlini and Nick Cousins also scored, and Alex Goligoski had three assists. Antti Raanta made a season-high 48 saves for the Coyotes, who had not won five in a row since Oct. 26-Nov. 5, 2013.

Jordan Martinook, Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost six of eight.

Svechnikov scored at 13:42 of the third period, giving the Coyotes a temporary lead. Staal scored 40 seconds later to send the game into overtime.

Raanta made a game-saving save early in overtime, deflecting Brett Pesce’s shot from in front off the crossbar.

Carolina outshot Arizona 51-25 and spent most of the final two periods in the Coyotes’ end. Arizona killed six penalties.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 21 saves.

Richardson opened the scoring when he put a backhander high past Mrazek, and Perlini made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season on a power play at 15:57 of the period. Cousins made it 3-0 with his first of the season at 16:52 on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Martinook was credited with his goal at 10:34 of the second period when a shot by Justin Faulk deflected off Martinook’s left skate as he approached the net.

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho did not have an assist after getting at least one in the first 12 games, and he remained tied with Wayne Gretzky and Ken Linseman for the most consecutive games with an assist to start a season. Aho was also held without a point altogether for the first time this season.