Coyotes re-sign F Fischer to two-year contract

FILE PHOTO: Aug 19, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and defenseman Ryan Graves (27) and goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) fight for the puck during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes re-signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract Monday.

General manager Bill Armstrong did not disclose the financial terms, but The Athletic reported it was for $1 million per season.

“We are very pleased to sign Christian to a multi-year contract,” Armstrong said. “Christian is a hard-working, power forward who is strong along the boards. He will add size and toughness to our forward group.”

Fischer, 23, registered nine points (six goals, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 56 games with Arizona in 2019-20. He finished third on the team with 140 hits. Fischer also collected one assist in nine postseason contests.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Chicago native has 63 points (35 goals, 28 assists) in 213 career games with the Coyotes.

He was originally selected by Arizona in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

