September 17, 2019

Bruins sign D Carlo to two-year, $5.7 million deal

The Boston Bruins locked up another young defenseman Tuesday, signing Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract worth $5.7 million.

Just two days earlier, the Bruins signed Charlie McAvoy, who also was a restricted free agent, to a three-year, $14.7 million deal.

Carlo, 22, appeared in 72 regular-season games with Boston in 2018-19, tallying 10 points (two goals, eight assists) with a plus-22 rating. He added two goals and two assists in 24 playoff games.

The Bruins selected Carlo in the second round (37th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

