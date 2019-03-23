Bruins captain Chara gets extension, will play 22nd season

Mar 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will stick around for a 22nd season after signing a one-year extension with the club on Saturday.

The veteran defenseman will earn a $2 million base salary and up to $1.75 million in incentives.

Chara is making $5 million this season, but agreed to take a pay cut in order to help the Bruins stay competitive, his agent told the Boston Globe.

“At this stage of his career, it was important for Z to work within the confines of the Bruins’ cap situation to give the Bruins the very best chance to win a Cup,” Matt Keator said. “(New England Patriots quarterback Tom) Brady and Z are both willing to sacrifice to win and play as long as they can, well into their 40s.”

Brady has been lauded for taking team-friendly deals with the Patriots that have helped them rack up Super Bowl titles.

Chara, 42, has been the Bruins’ captain for the last 13 seasons after stints with the New York Islanders (1998-2001) and Ottawa Senators (2001-06).

He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

