Bruins D Chara says he might miss season opener

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara said he might not be ready for the start of the NHL season as he continues to recover from a broken jaw and elbow surgery.

The Boston Bruins captain was injured in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final when he was hit in the face by a deflected puck. He played in Game 5 despite the injury.

“I’m not sure,” Charo told The Boston Globe on Friday when asked if he’d be on the ice when the Bruins start the season on Oct. 3 in Dallas.

“I think I should be, but it’s a process of making sure there are no setbacks or any discomfort.”

After the season, he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Plates and screws were inserted in his jaw.

Chara, 42, is returning for his 22nd NHL season.

Chara started his career with four seasons with the New York Islanders and another four with the Ottawa Senators, joining the Bruins before the 2006-07 season. He has 642 points (200 goals, 442 assists) in 1,485 career games.

