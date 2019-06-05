Reports: Bruins D Chara sustained broken jaw

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara sustained a broken jaw when hit in the face by a puck in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Jun 3, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) skates to the bench after being hit by a puck during the second period against the St. Louis Blues in game four of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Bruins continue to list the 42-year-old captain’s status as undecided. The best-of-seven championship series between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues is tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

Chara’s face was bloodied when he was struck by the puck Monday in Boston’s 4-2 loss at St. Louis.

“Nothing new,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday morning before the team returned to Boston. “Obviously, he’s got to get back to Boston and get looked at a little closer and we’ll go from there.”

Chara was injured by the deflected puck early in the second period, and he did not return to the ice. He did rejoin the bench in the third period, lending support to his teammates while wearing a full shield on his helmet and despite being “very uncomfortable,” according to Cassidy.

“He’s an absolute warrior,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand told NHL.com. “I think if it wasn’t for the doctor, he would have played in that game. He’s that kind of guy. You’re gonna have to kill him to keep him off. He’s an absolute leader.”

In addition to being the Bruins’ best penalty-killer, Chara has contributed one goal and four assists in 20 games this postseason.

Chara missed 20 games during the regular season with a knee injury, so the team has experience playing without its 6-foot-9 captain.

“We know we can win with guys out of the lineup, it’s just the magnitude of the time of the year,” Cassidy said. “This matchup is not good with Zee out, let’s face it. They’re a big, heavy team, so you lose that element. Zee’s great on the penalty kill. ... He’s a shutdown defender. He forces guys to really go outside and not get inside.”

—Field Level Media