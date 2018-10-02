FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 2, 2018 / 4:33 PM / in an hour

Bruins defenseman Krug out three weeks; Bergeron could play in opener

1 Min Read

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss three weeks with a left ankle injury, but forward Patrice Bergeron is expected to play in the season opener.

May 4, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) battle for the puck during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Krug hurt his ankle on Saturday when his skate was caught in a groove in the ice as he was being checked. The injury is unrelated to the broken left ankle Krug suffered in the playoffs last season, the Bruins said.

“It felt like I was just starting to work through timing issues and getting my gap back and things like that, and all of a sudden I have another setback,” Krug said. “It’s frustrating. It’s unfortunate, very unlucky. Kind of a freak thing.”

Bergeron, recovering from offseason groin surgery, practiced Monday and said he would repeat the workout Tuesday. If all goes well, he expects to be on the ice Wednesday for the season opener against the Washington Capitals.

“No issues,” Bergeron said. “Everything went according to plan.”

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.