McAvoy inks three-year, $14.7 million deal with Bruins

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent. Boston selected him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

McAvoy appeared in 54 regular-season games in 2018-19, tallying 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) and leading the team with 22:10 ice time per game. He also appeared in 23 playoff games, scoring eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24:30 minutes on the ice per game.

