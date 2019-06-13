Sports News
(Reuters) - List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners, given to the most valuable player for his team in the National Hockey League Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jun 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

2019 - Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2018 - Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2017 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2016 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2015 - Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2014 - Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings

2013 - Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2012 - Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

2011 - Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins

2010 - Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

2009 - Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2008 - Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

2007 - Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks

2006 - Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

2004 - Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning

2003 - Jean-Sebastien Giguere*, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

2002 - Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

2001 - Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche

2000 - Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils

1999 - Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars

1998 - Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings

1997 - Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings

1996 - Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1995 - Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils

1994 - Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

1993 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1992 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1991 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1990 - Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers

1989 - Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames

1988 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1987 - Ron Hextall*, Philadelphia Flyers

1986 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1985 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1984 - Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers

1983 - Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1982 - Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

1981 - Butch Goring, New York Islanders

1980 - Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

1979 - Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens

1978 - Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens

1977 - Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1976 - Reggie Leach*, Philadelphia Flyers

1975 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1974 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1973 - Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens

1972 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1971 - Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

1970 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1969 - Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens

1968 - Glenn Hall*, St Louis Blues

1967 - Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

1966 - Roger Crozier*, Detroit Red Wings

1965 - Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

* Member of team defeated in Stanley Cup Final

