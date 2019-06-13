Blues forward O'Reilly named Stanley Cup playoffs MVP

Jun 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates with the Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday after leading his team to their first championship.

O’Reilly, who was acquired by St. Louis last offseason, scored his team’s opening goal in each of the final four games of the Stanley Cup Final and in the process set a franchise record with the most points in one playoff year with 23.