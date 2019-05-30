Blues even series on overtime goal by Gunnarsson

May 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; The St. Louis Blues celebrates after defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) scores the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins during an overtime period in game two of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A goal by Carl Gunnarsson gave the St. Louis Blues a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday to level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Ryan O’Reilly delivered a pass right into Gunnarsson’s wheelhouse early into overtime in Boston and the Swede sent a blistering shot past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask to end the physical and tense game.

Boston native Charlie Coyle drew first blood with a goal 4:44 into the first period before the Blues Robert Bortuzzo’s shot from the outside ricocheted off a defender to tie the game at 1-1.

The tie was short lived as Bruins left wing Joakim Nordstrom answered less than a minute later on a pass from Sean Kuraly.

Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko tied it up again at 2-2 with a sensational fast break goal where he rebounded his own shot to send it into the top of the net.

After the action packed first period, both teams ratcheted up their defense in the scoreless second and third periods before Gunnarsson’s overtime goal gave the Blues the win.

The series shifts to St. Louis for Game Three on Saturday.