Longtime defenseman Gorges retires

FILE PHOTO: Nov 9, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges (4) and Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) battle foe a loose puck along the boards during the third period at KeyBank Center. Ottawa beats Buffalo in a shootout 2 to 1. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports - 9665730

Defenseman Josh Gorges announced his retirement on Monday after 13 NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old Gorges revealed his decision through the NHL Players’ Association.

“I would like to take this time to announce my retirement from the game of hockey,” Gorges’ statement began. “I have taken my time and thought long and hard about this decision, but it is a decision that is best for me and my family at this time.”

Gorges wasn’t affiliated with a team this season. His contract with the Buffalo Sabres ran out after last season.

Gorges scored 124 points (17 goals, 107 assists) in 783 regular-season games. He also blocked 1,519 shots.

Gorges broke in with the San Jose Sharks in 2005 and spent parts of two seasons with that franchise before being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens. He played with Montreal from 2007-14 before playing his final four seasons with the Sabres.

—Field Level Media