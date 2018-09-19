Sabres sign forward Reinhart for two years, $7.3 million

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Sam Reinhart to a two-year deal worth $7.3 million, the team announced on Wednesday.

Mar 26, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) skates up ice with the puck will Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) defends during the second period at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Reinhart, who turns 23 in November, set several career highs in his third full season with the Sabres in 2017-18, including goals (25), points (50) and power-play goals (12) while playing all 82 games last season.

He was especially hot in the second half of the season, racking up 37 points on 18 goals and 19 assists over the final 38 games.

The No. 2 overall pick by Buffalo in 2014, Reinhart has 140 points in 249 career games.

Reinhart has been working out in Buffalo while negotiations have gone on between the team and his representatives.

