Sabres place suspended F Berglund on unconditional waivers

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Buffalo, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) defends against Buffalo Sabres center Patrik Berglund (10) during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday they have placed suspended forward Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract.

Berglund, 30, was suspended indefinitely Dec. 15 due to “failure to report” to the team for its road game at Washington. The team declined further comment.

Berglund, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues in July, has missed the past five games including two last week with an illness, according to coach Phil Housley, and was not at practice last Friday.

Berglund, 30, has two goals and two assists in 23 games this season. He missed five games last month because of an injury and twice was a healthy scratch.

Berglund was a first-round pick in 2006 and appeared in 694 games with St. Louis from 2008-18, tallying 322 points with 168 goals and 154 assists. He scored a career-high 23 goals and played in all 82 games in 2016-17.

—Field Level Media