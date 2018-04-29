FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Sabres win NHL draft lottery, to get top pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Sabres won the draft lottery and the top overall selection for the upcoming NHL Draft, it was announced on Saturday. The Sabres will select the number one overall pick for the first time 1987, when they drafted four-time NHL All-Star Pierre Turgeon.

Apr 6, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) is congratulated as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This time the franchise is expected to nab defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of the Swedish Hockey League when the draft takes place on June 22-23 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second, ahead of the Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa will choose fourth, followed by Arizona, Detroit, Vancouver, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Edmonton.

The Sabres entered the lottery with the best chance of winning the pick after finishing the season with a league-low 62 points.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudfipto Ganguly

