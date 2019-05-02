Bruins' Marchand shows no remorse for punch

Apr 30, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the second period during game three of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

A day after punching Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington in the back of the head, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand didn’t show any remorse for his actions.

On Wednesday, he did admit the shot taken near the end of a 2-1 loss in Game 3 was “unnecessary,” but called it “a reaction” to the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk getting bullied in front of the Columbus net, saying he wanted to defend his teammate.

A penalty was not called on Marchand, and the NHL Department of Player Safety determined it would not provide supplemental discipline with a suspension. Marchand has six previous suspensions.

“Having to talk about it today, is probably not something I’d go back and do it again,” Marchand said Wednesday, as the Bruins await Game 4 on Thursday while trailing 2-1 in the second-round series with the Blue Jackets.

“I’m not overly concerned about what’s said in the media and what fans say, and stuff like that. It was an unnecessary play, but it is what it is. Games go on, and I’ll worry about the next one.”

Saying Wednesday “we need him on the ice,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy indicated he planned to chat with Marchand about his aggressive play. Two Marchand penalties have cost the Bruins in the series, resulting in power-play goals for the Blue Jackets.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was asked Wednesday about the incident, said, “There should have been a penalty in the game, but a missed penalty doesn’t rise necessarily to the level of a suspension — but he was warned.”

