Blue Jackets sign C Dano to one-year contract

Center Marko Dano is back with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Dano, 24, has scored 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 138 career NHL games with four teams.

A first-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2013, Dano set career highs with eight goals and 13 assists in his 2014-15 rookie season with Columbus.

Traded to Chicago after that campaign, Dano spent the past four seasons with the Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

—Field Level Media