Sports News
August 8, 2019 / 4:24 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Blue Jackets sign C Dano to one-year contract

1 Min Read

Center Marko Dano is back with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Dano, 24, has scored 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 138 career NHL games with four teams.

A first-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2013, Dano set career highs with eight goals and 13 assists in his 2014-15 rookie season with Columbus.

Traded to Chicago after that campaign, Dano spent the past four seasons with the Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below