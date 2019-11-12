Blue Jackets' Foligno draws 3-game suspension

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno (71) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Columbus defeated Toronto in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno was suspended three games on Monday for elbowing Colorado Avalanche forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare two nights earlier.

Foligno drew a five-minute charging penalty and a game misconduct for the hit. He left his skates near center ice as Bellemare approached and drove his left elbow into the opponent’s face.

The league’s ruling means that Foligno is set to miss a Tuesday road game at Montreal, a Friday home game against the St. Louis Blues and a Nov. 19 home game against the Canadiens.

The 32-year-old Buffalo, N.Y., native has one goal and six assists in 17 games this season. He has appeared in 858 games in 12-plus NHL seasons, producing 187 goals and 255 assists.

