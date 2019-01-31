Infection sidelines Blue Jackets C Jenner for one-three weeks

FILE PHOTO: Jan 10, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) drags the puck away from Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus center Boone Jenner will miss at least one week after a laceration on his ankle became infected, the Blue Jackets announced Thursday.

Jenner could miss up to three weeks, the team said.

Jenner suffered the cut when he blocked a shot in the Jan. 12 game at Washington. The ankle became infected following practice on Tuesday, the team said.

Jenner, 25, has tallied nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points with 20 penalty minutes and a +1 plus/minus rating in 48 games this season. He also leads the club in face-off wins with 377 and is second in face-off winning percentage at 52.4 percent.

Jenner did not make the trip to Winnipeg, where the Blue Jackets play the Jets on Thursday night.

—Field Level Media