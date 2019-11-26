Flames D Brodie to return 11 days after collapsing

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was activated ahead of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins just 11 days after collapsing during a practice.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie (7) in action during the game between the Stars and the Flames at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A battery of tests didn’t unearth any serious problems and Brodie is thankful to be back on the ice.

“After everything (that happened) it sort of gives you a different outlook,” Brodie told reporters following Monday’s game-day skate. “One thing I noticed is you have to try and enjoy the game more. It’s a game — it’s supposed to be fun, and playing professionally it’s easy to treat it more as a job.”

Brodie, 29, was reportedly standing alone when he fell to the ice at Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 14.

Emergency medical personnel tended to Brodie, who was removed via stretcher from the ice and placed in an ambulance. He was responsive while being taken to the hospital and was released later that night.

The following day, Flames head physician Dr. Ian Auld said the event was more like “a fainting episode.” Initial reports indicated that Brodie was convulsing on the ice as if he had experienced a seizure.

Now Brodie is feeling a lot better and team captain Mark Giordano is happy to see his friend ready to return.

“After what happened with T.J. for this past week to have gone as smoothly as it has, it’s honestly a boost,” Giordano told reporters. “Put hockey aside, we’re really happy to see that as players, teammates and friends.”

Brodie has spent his entire 10-year career with the Flames. He has eight assists in 21 games this season.

Calgary sent defender Brandon Davidson to Stockton of the American Hockey League to open up a roster spot. Davidson was scoreless in three games.

