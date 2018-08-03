Flames waive F Brouwer with plan for buyout

The Calgary Flames placed forward and alternate captain Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers and will buy out the rest of his contract, the team announced Thursday.

The Flames will save $3 million against the cap over the next two seasons, during which Brouwer was previously scheduled to make $4.5 million per year.

Brouwer, who turns 33 on Aug. 17, joined Calgary on a four-year, $18 million deal in July of 2016 but has since posted the two lowest point totals of any of his 10 full NHL seasons. He had 13 goals and 12 assists in 2016-17, then totaled six goals and 16 assists last season, playing 150 total games over the two seasons.

Over the previous eight seasons, Brouwer averaged 36.6 points per campaign in 601 games, peaking with back-to-back 43-point seasons with the Washington Capitals from 2013-15.

Brouwer spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks before four seasons in D.C. and a one-year stint with the St. Louis Blues.

