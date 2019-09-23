Veteran defenseman Gryba announces retirement

FILE PHOTO: Ottawa Senators' Eric Gryba (R) keeps the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs' Phil Kessel in front of goalie Craig Anderson during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Veteran defenseman Eric Gryba announced his retirement from the NHL.

Gryba, who was released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, admitted in a video posted on Twitter three days later that his body is “starting to fail a little bit.”

“I’m hanging up the skates! I am proud of the career I was able to put together and couldn’t be more grateful of all the support I received along the way,” the 31-year-old Gryba wrote on Sunday. “I am excited for my next chapter and all the challenges that are to come. Now let’s hunt!”

Gryba failed to record a point and notched 10 penalty minutes in 10 games last season with the New Jersey Devils.

Gryba collected seven goals, 36 assists and 368 penalty minutes in 289 career games with Ottawa, the Edmonton Oilers and the Devils since being selected by the Senators with a third-round pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

