F Tkachuk becomes Flames' highest-paid player

FILE PHOTO: Apr 19, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado Avalanche won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Matthew Tkachuk signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Tkachuk’s new deal makes him the Flames’ highest-paid player. His $7 million annual average value exceeds that of Johnny Gaudreau ($6.75 million), captain Mark Giordano ($6.75 million) and Sean Monahan ($6.375 million), according to Spotrac.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Tkachuk, 21, is entering his fourth season.

In 224 regular-season career games with the Flames, he has 174 points (71 goals, 103 assists) and three more points in nine playoff games.

In 80 games in 2018-19, Tkachuk posted career highs in goals (34) and assists (43).

