D Madison Bowey signs two-year deal with Blackhawks

Defenseman Madison Bowey signed a two-year contract through the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Thursday.

Per the Blackhawks, the first year of the deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL or $200,000 in the American Hockey League. The second year of the pact is a one-way deal worth $750,000 in the NHL.

Bowey, 25, recorded career highs in goals (three), assists (14), points (17) and games played (53) last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

He was acquired by Detroit in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Feb. 22, 2019.

Bowey has recorded 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 154 career games with the Capitals and Red Wings. Washington selected Bowey in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.