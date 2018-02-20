NHL: Blackhawks ban four fans from home games over racist taunts

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks have banned four fans from home games at the United Center after they shouted racist taunts at Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly during Saturday’s NHL game.

The fans chanted “basketball, basketball” at Smith-Pelly, who is black, while he sat in the penalty box during the third period of Washington’s 7-1 defeat.

Smith-Pelly was visibly upset, grabbing his stick to tap the glass as he argued with the fans, who were soon identified and ejected.

“Racist comments and other inappropriate behavior are not tolerated by the Chicago Blackhawks,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.

The organization also apologized to Smith-Pelly as well as the Capitals.

“Totally unacceptable in our game, in any sport and in society today,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said ahead of Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings.