Two-time Cup winner Versteeg retires

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his second period goal against the Vancouver Canucks during Game 6 of their NHL Western Conference semi-final hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

Two-time Stanley Cup champion winger Kris Versteeg made his retirement official on Tuesday, confirming the end of an 11-year career.

Versteeg, who turns 34 in May, played in six games this season for the Rockford Icehogs, the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, and then played in two games with Slovakian team Nitra MHC with his brother, before the Slovakian season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Versteeg spent 2018-19 in the Russian and Swedish leagues after last playing in the NHL with the Calgary Flames in 2017-18.

Best known for his time with the Blackhawks, Versteeg played for Chicago from 2007-10, helping the team win a Cup in his third season. After stints in Toronto, Philadelphia and Florida, he was traded back to the Blackhawks in 2013, eventually contributing to the Cup-winning team of 2015.

Between the two tenures, Versteeg played 294 games across parts of five seasons with Chicago, totaling 68 goals and 96 assists.

He also spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers (2011-13), two with the Flames (2016-18) and brief stretches with the Maple Leafs (2010-11), Flyers (2011), Hurricanes (2015-16) and Kings (2016).

“Thank you to every organization I was able to play for,” Versteeg said in a statement posted by the NHL Players Association. “I didn’t realize it then, but I certainly appreciate now how amazing it was to play in the NHL. I want to thank the Chicago Blackhawks’ entire organization, from top to bottom, especially including the fans. The 2010 Championship was the highlight of my career.”

Versteeg finishes his NHL career with 149 goals and 209 assists in 643 games. He topped 50 points in a season twice, with 53 (22 goals, 31 assists) in 2008-09 with Chicago and 54 (23 goals, 31 assists) in 2010-11 with Florida.

—Field Level Media