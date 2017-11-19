FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHL: Bruins, Blackhawks to meet in 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame
November 19, 2017 / 3:10 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

NHL: Bruins, Blackhawks to meet in 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks will play in the 2019 Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, the National Hockey League announced on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 29, 2015; Foxboro, MA, USA; Boston Bruins president Cam Neely speaks to the media during a press conference for the Winter Classic hockey game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Blackhawks will be making a league-most fourth appearance in the annual game, which is played outdoors and will feature the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 tilt at Citi Field.

Chicago lost to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in the most recent Winter Classic, which was contested in Busch Stadium. The Bruins will make a third appearance in the game.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to be playing in the 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic against another storied Original Six franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks,” said Bruins President Cam Neely.

“The rich history of Notre Dame Stadium is well documented, and our team looks forward to playing at such an iconic venue.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

