Anaheim trades left wing Cogliano to Stars, acquires center Shore

FILE PHOTO: Dec 7, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) screens San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The struggling Anaheim Ducks sent left wing Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Devin Shore on Monday.

Cogliano, 31, had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 46 games for the Ducks this season, his eighth in Anaheim after four seasons in Edmonton. Since he was acquired from the Oilers in a trade in 2011, he has registered 233 points (102 goals, 131 assists) in 584 games.

“In acquiring Andrew, we are able to add a conscientious player who brings a veteran-presence to our room,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His explosive speed, 200-foot game and iron-man mentality will help our team both on and off the ice.”

Cogliano holds the fourth-longest consecutive games streak in NHL history (830 games), recorded from Oct. 4, 2007-Jan.13, 2018. He has missed just two games in his career, both because of a two-game suspension in January.

The Ducks (19-18-9, 47 points) have lost 11 consecutive games (0-7-4) but are tied with the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

The Stars selected Shore, now 24, with their second-round pick (No. 61) in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 42 games this season, he has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 209 NHL games.

The Stars (23-19-4, 50 points) are in third place in the Central Division.

