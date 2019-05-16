Stars D Lindell signs six-year, $35 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Yevgeni Malkin (L) scuffles with Finland's Esa Lindell during their Ice Hockey World Championship game at the CEZ arena in Ostrava, Czech Republic May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Dallas Stars signed defenseman Esa Lindell to a six-year, $34.8 million extension through the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

Lindell, who turns 25 next week, played all 82 regular season games and posted 11 goals and 32 points in 2018-19.

Lindell led the Stars in blocked shots (161) and ranked second in average ice time (24:20), third in hits (143) and plus/minus (plus-14), and tied for fifth in assists (21).

“Esa is a consummate professional who has proven himself dependable in every situation and is just an absolute workhorse,” general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “When you combine his strength, conditioning, hockey IQ and skill, he has become an integral part of this team.”

In parts of four seasons with the Stars, the Finland native has recorded 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) in 239 career games.

—Field Level Media