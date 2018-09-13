Stars C Seguin signs eight-year, $78.8 million extension

Center Tyler Seguin signed an eight-year, $78.8 million contract extension Thursday with the Dallas Stars.

Mar 11, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The 26-year-old Seguin, selected No. 2 overall by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft, will earn an average of $9.85 million per year.

“I’m thrilled to have this signed going into the season,” said Sequin, a native of Brampton, Ont. “Dallas has become home to me and I love this organization. In my time over the last five years with (owner) Tom Gaglardi and (general manager) Jim Nill, it is clear how bad they want to win and have a model franchise. To be a part of that leadership group for the next nine seasons is an honor, and I can’t wait to get this season started with my teammates.”

Seguin will play this season on the final year of a six-year, $34.5 million deal he signed with the Boston Bruins on Sept. 11, 2012. He bypassed free agency to sign with Dallas through the 2026-27 season.

Boston traded him to Dallas on July 4, 2013.

“Tyler is a world-class player and has become a leader for this franchise,” Nill said. “We’re ecstatic that he has dedicated himself to the city of Dallas and the Stars organization for the next nine years. In his time here, he has not only become an elite player, but he has done tremendous work in the community. Being able to get this done before the season starts shows how committed he is to this group, and how important winning is to him.”

In the 2017-18 season, Seguin had 78 points, including 40 goals. In his five seasons with Dallas, he has played in 387 games and tallied 384 points (173 goals, 211 assists).

Dallas (42-32-8) finished three points behind Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Stars open training camp on Friday in Boise, Idaho, and will play their first regular-season game at home on Oct. 4 against Arizona.

