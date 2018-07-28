Stars working on contract extension with C Seguin

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin will be starting the final year of his contract this season, but general manager Jim Nill says the organization and the player are looking farther ahead than that.

FILE PHOTO - Mar 5, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates scoring the game tying goal during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Senators defeat the Stars 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve had continued dialogue,” Nill told the Stars’ website in an interview published Friday. “They’ve got where they think they should be and we’ve presented where we think we should be, and we just continue to discuss.”

Seguin, 26, played all 82 games last season, scoring 78 points on 40 goals and 38 assists. The goals were a career high, and the point total was second to the 84 he registered in 2013-14, his first season in Dallas after three seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Seguin, an eight-year veteran, will make $6.5 million this season, with a cap hit of $5.75 million, in the final year of a six-year contract.

Nill said negotiating such contracts aren’t always easy to finish quickly.

“There are a lot of different things that go into this. There are signing bonuses, lockout protections,” Nill said. “There are a lot of different angles to these negotiations that come into play. We’re just continuing the dialogue and going from there.”

Nill added that if an extension is not reached before the start of the season,”I don’t want people to panic. ... I think the biggest thing is we need to have a good season — get off to a good start. I hope he is signed by then, but I know if he isn’t, we’ll get a good year out of him and go from there. But like I said, I am hopeful we can get it done. We’ll have to see.”

Seguin, was a first-round draft pick, the second selection overall, in 2010 by the Bruins.

—Field Level Media