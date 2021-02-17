Thursday's Lightning-Stars game postponed due to weather

FILE PHOTO: Feb 15, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Alexander Volkov (92) is congratulated by center Gemel Smith (46) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has postponed Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and host Dallas Stars due to ongoing power issues caused by the severe weather in Texas.

A makeup date for the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals rematch will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

The league said the decision was made Wednesday in consultation with the office of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The teams also are scheduled to meet Saturday night in Dallas.