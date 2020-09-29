(Reuters) - List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners, given to the most valuable player for his team in the National Hockey League playoffs.
2020 - Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
2019 - Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
2018 - Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2017 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2016 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2015 - Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
2014 - Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings
2013 - Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2012 - Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
2011 - Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
2010 - Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
2009 - Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2008 - Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
2007 - Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks
2006 - Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes
2004 - Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
2003 - Jean-Sebastien Giguere*, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
2002 - Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
2001 - Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
2000 - Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils
1999 - Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars
1998 - Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
1997 - Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
1996 - Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
1995 - Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils
1994 - Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
1993 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1992 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1991 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1990 - Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers
1989 - Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames
1988 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1987 - Ron Hextall*, Philadelphia Flyers
1986 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
1985 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
1984 - Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
1983 - Billy Smith, New York Islanders
1982 - Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
1981 - Butch Goring, New York Islanders
1980 - Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
1979 - Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens
1978 - Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
1977 - Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1976 - Reggie Leach*, Philadelphia Flyers
1975 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
1974 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
1973 - Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens
1972 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1971 - Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
1970 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1969 - Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens
1968 - Glenn Hall*, St. Louis Blues
1967 - Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
1966 - Roger Crozier*, Detroit Red Wings
1965 - Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
* Player was member of team defeated in Stanley Cup Final
