(Reuters) - List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners, given to the most valuable player for his team in the National Hockey League playoffs.

2020 - Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2019 - Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2018 - Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2017 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2016 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2015 - Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2014 - Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings

2013 - Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2012 - Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

2011 - Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins

2010 - Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

2009 - Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2008 - Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

2007 - Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks

2006 - Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

2004 - Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning

2003 - Jean-Sebastien Giguere*, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

2002 - Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

2001 - Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche

2000 - Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils

1999 - Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars

1998 - Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings

1997 - Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings

1996 - Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1995 - Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils

1994 - Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

1993 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1992 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1991 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1990 - Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers

1989 - Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames

1988 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1987 - Ron Hextall*, Philadelphia Flyers

1986 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1985 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers

1984 - Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers

1983 - Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1982 - Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

1981 - Butch Goring, New York Islanders

1980 - Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

1979 - Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens

1978 - Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens

1977 - Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1976 - Reggie Leach*, Philadelphia Flyers

1975 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1974 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers

1973 - Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens

1972 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1971 - Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

1970 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1969 - Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens

1968 - Glenn Hall*, St. Louis Blues

1967 - Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

1966 - Roger Crozier*, Detroit Red Wings

1965 - Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

* Player was member of team defeated in Stanley Cup Final