Red Wings D Kronwall retires after 15 seasons

FILE PHOTO: Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (L) and Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall defend their net against Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher during the third period of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final hockey playoff game in Detroit, Michigan April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY)

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall retired Tuesday after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 38-year-old will remain with the organization as an advisor to general manager Steve Yzerman.

Detroit’s first-round draft pick in 2000, Kronwall made his Red Wings debut in 2003 and appeared in 953 regular-season games and 109 playoff games.

Kronwall finished his career with 83 goals, 432 points and 564 penalty minutes. He also became a part of the NHL vernacular, with his punishing hits referred to as getting “Kronwalled.”

He was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after tallying three goals and 24 assists in 79 games in 2018-19.

Kronwall is a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club, having won a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008 and gold medals with Sweden at the 2006 Olympics and the 2006 World Hockey Championship.

—Field Level Media