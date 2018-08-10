FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Red Wings re-sign Larkin to five-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Detroit Red Wings signed center Dylan Larkin to a five-year extension on Friday, the team announced.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Group B - USA v Canada - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark - May 4, 2018 - Dylan Larkin of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The contract is worth $30.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Larkin, 22, was a restricted free agent after scoring a career-best 63 points last season. He had 16 goals and a career-high 47 assists.

Larkin scored a career-best 23 goals as a rookie in 2015-16. He has 56 goals and 84 assists (140 points) in three NHL seasons.

Larkin was a first-round pick (15th overall) in 2014.

—Field Level Media

