Red Wings legend Lindsay dies at 93

Ted Lindsay, a Hockey Hall of Fame member and a founder of the NHL Players Association, died Monday at 93.

FILE PHOTO: Former Detroit Red Wings Ted Lindsay arrives at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament before the funeral for hockey legend Gordie Howe in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

A left wing, Lindsay played 17 years in the NHL — 14 of them in Detroit, where he was a member of four Stanley Cup-winning teams. Around the league, he was known for being an enforcer on the ice, earning the nickname “Terrible Ted.”

His family issued a statement Monday announcing his death. It read, in part:

“Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Oakland, Mich. ... Ted was a persistent, courageous and determined man both on and off the ice. He was a man of many firsts. We are comforted in knowing that the Ted Lindsay legacy will forever be a part of history.”

Tributes poured in Monday.

“The Detroit #RedWings are saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Lindsay, one of the most iconic players in franchise history and an integral figure off the ice who helped shape hockey for decades, who passed away today at the age of 93. #RIP7,” tweeted the Red Wings, who changed their Twitter profile photo to honor him.

Commissioner Gary Bettman added in a statement:

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the incomparable life of the legendary Ted Lindsay. One of the game’s fiercest competitors during his 17-season NHL career, he was among its most beloved ambassadors throughout the more than five decades of service to hockey that followed his retirement. In Detroit, he was a civic icon.”

With the Red Wings, Lindsay joined Gordie Howe and center Sid Abel on what was known as the Production Line.

A native of Renfrew, Ontario, Lindsay signed with Detroit in 1944 at age 19 and played there until 1957. With the Red Wings, he appeared in 862 games, scoring 728 points (335 goals, 393 assists). He won the Art Ross Trophy in 1949-50 when he led the league in scoring with 78 points.

Off the ice, he was among the organizers of the early NHLPA in 1957.

Lindsay was an eight-time All-Star and played his final three seasons in Chicago, appearing in 206 games and scoring 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). A statue of him that stood at Joe Louis Arena was moved to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966 but refused to go to the enshrinement ceremony because wives weren’t allowed to attend. The rule was changed the following year.

—Field Level Media