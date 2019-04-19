Report: Red Wings to hire Yzerman as GM

FILE PHOTO: Steve Yzerman, general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, speaks to media in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Steve Yzerman is coming home to become general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, according to TSN’s Gord Miller.

“The Red Wings will introduce Steve Yzerman as their new GM this afternoon, Ken Holland to remain as Sr Vice President,” Miller tweeted on Friday morning.

The Red Wings also announced that Yzerman and Holland would be part of a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Yzerman, who played in Detroit for his entire 22-year career, stepped down from his role as the Tampa Bay Lightning GM just before the season.

Yzerman, 53, had been general manager of the Lightning since 2010. His family still lived in Detroit during that stint.

He was named the league’s General Manager of the Year for the 2014-15 season. During his tenure, the Lightning have won a conference title and a division title and made the playoffs five times.

Yzerman was a Hall of Fame center and longtime captain during his playing days with the Detroit Red Wings from 1983-2006.

