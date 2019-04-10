Devils win No. 1 pick in NHL draft

The New Jersey Devils won the NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night for the second time in three years.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 4, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) celebrates his first period goal with center Pavel Zacha (37) and center Michael McLeod (41) against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey had an 11.5 percent chance to win the top pick. The franchise also picked first in 1979, as the Colorado Rockies, when the initial selection was Rob Ramage, and in 2017, when the choice was Nico Hischier.

The New York Rangers drew the second pick in this year’s draft, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers were most likely to pick No. 6 before the lottery, which turned in their favor. The same could be said for the Blackhawks, who were in the No. 12 spot before their improbable jump into the top three picks of the lottery.

The third pick has altered the course of the Blackhawks in the past as they have selected players such as Jonathan Toews (2006), Ed Olczyk (1984) and Denis Savard (1980) at that spot.

The draft will take place June 21-22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The NHL Combine is slated for May 27-June 1 in Buffalo.

The order of selection for the first 15 picks:

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche (from Ottawa Senators)

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

The remaining positions in the first round will be determined by the playoffs.

—Field Level Media