(Reuters) - Here is a list of number one overall selections from National Hockey League drafts:

2017 - Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils)

2016 - Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2015 - Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

2014 - Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)

2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

2012 - Nail Yakupov (Edmonton Oilers)

2011 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton Oilers)

2010 - Taylor Hall (Edmonton Oilers)

2009 - John Tavares (New York Islanders)

2008 - Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning)

2007 - Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

2006 - Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues)

2005 - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

2004 - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh)

2002 - Rick Nash (Columbus Blue Jackets)

2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (Atlanta Thrashers)

2000 - Rick DiPietro (New York Islanders)

1999 - Patrik Stefan (Atlanta)

1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (Tampa Bay)

1997 - Joe Thornton (Boston Bruins)

1996 - Chris Phillips (Ottawa Senators)

1995 - Bryan Berard (Ottawa)

1994 - Ed Jovanovski (Florida Panthers)

1993 - Alexandre Daigle (Ottawa)

1992 - Roman Hamrlik (Tampa Bay)

1991 - Eric Lindros (Quebec Nordiques)

1990 - Owen Nolan (Quebec)

1989 - Mats Sundin (Quebec)

1988 - Mike Modano (Minnesota North Stars)

1987 - Pierre Turgeon (Buffalo Sabres)

1986 - Joe Murphy (Detroit Red Wings)

1985 - Wendel Clark (Toronto Maple Leafs)

1984 - Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh)

1983 - Brian Lawton (Minnesota)

1982 - Gord Kluzak (Boston)

1981 - Dale Hawerchuk (Winnipeg Jets)

1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (Montreal Canadiens)

1979 - Rob Ramage (Colorado Rockies)

1978 - Bobby Smith (Minnesota)

1977 - Dale McCourt (Detroit)

1976 - Rick Green (Washington)

1975 - Mel Bridgman (Philadelphia Flyers)

1974 - Greg Joly (Washington)

1973 - Denis Potvin (New York Islanders)

1972 - Bill Harris (New York Islanders)

1971 - Guy Lafleur (Montreal)

1970 - Gilbert Perreault (Buffalo)

1969 - Rejean Houle (Montreal)

1968 - Michel Plasse (Montreal)

1967 - Rick Pagnutti (Los Angeles Kings)

1966 - Barry Gibbs (Boston)

1965 - Andre Veilleux (New York Rangers)

1964 - Claude Gauthier (Detroit)

1963 - Garry Monahan (Montreal)