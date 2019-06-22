Devils select U.S. center Hughes No. 1 overall

Jun 21, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Jack Hughes puts on a team jersey after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Hughes joined an exclusive group Friday night when the New Jersey Devils made him the first pick of the NHL Draft in Vancouver.

The 18-year-old center, a 5-foot-10, 171-pounder born in Orlando, Fla., is the eighth American-born player selected with the first pick in the draft and the fourth this century.

“I’m so fired up, man, I’m so pumped up to be a Devil now,” Hughes told NBC Sports Network. “Great people, great organization. I’m just so happy to be a part of the Devils organization.”

Hughes, whose brother Quinn was selected seventh overall by the Vancouver Canucks last season, scored a record 228 points in two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development and added 32 points in two International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, breaking the record set by Alex Ovechkin.

The Devils, who had the third-fewest points in the NHL this season, won the draft lottery in May and the right to pick first for the second time in three years and the third time in franchise history. New Jersey selected center Nico Hischier first overall in 2017. He has collected 37 goals and 99 points in 151 NHL games.

The then-Colorado Rockies selected defenseman Rob Ramage first in the 1979 draft.

